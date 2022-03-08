$34.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) will post sales of $34.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Centene’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 billion to $35.26 billion. Centene reported sales of $29.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $136.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.65 billion to $138.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $140.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $137.39 billion to $144.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $32.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.61.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $83.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.66. Centene has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $86.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katie Casso sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.19, for a total transaction of $633,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,013,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,188,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,798,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,509 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

