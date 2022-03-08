$34.81 Million in Sales Expected for Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Rating) to report $34.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.60 million and the highest is $36.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Blockchain will report full year sales of $103.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $177.68 million, with estimates ranging from $160.65 million to $188.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Blockchain.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Argo Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Blockchain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.30. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

