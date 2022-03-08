$4.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $4.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.44 and the lowest is $3.79. Zebra Technologies posted earnings per share of $4.79 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year earnings of $19.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.23 to $19.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $21.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.41 to $22.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 34.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $561.29.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $12.59 on Monday, reaching $381.65. The stock had a trading volume of 503,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $488.01 and a 200 day moving average of $539.56. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies has a 12-month low of $380.91 and a 12-month high of $615.00.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Frank Blaise Modruson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.44, for a total value of $1,210,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total transaction of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

