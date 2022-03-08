41,900 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

PECO has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

PECO stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Phillips Edison & Company Inc had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

