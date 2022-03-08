4,319 Shares in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,190,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Unilever during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. 16.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

UL traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 605,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,616. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.82. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $43.25 and a 1-year high of $61.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

