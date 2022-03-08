$480.55 Million in Sales Expected for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) will post sales of $480.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $486.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $474.10 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $426.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EWBC stock traded down $5.93 on Wednesday, reaching $71.35. 2,026,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,419. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

