$505.42 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) will post $505.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $474.84 million to $538.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises reported sales of $450.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

USX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Max L. Fuller bought 147,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $593,854.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 195,243 shares of company stock valued at $770,279. Insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,592 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $208.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates through the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involved in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.