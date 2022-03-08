$530.40 Million in Sales Expected for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $530.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $569.66 million. PagSeguro Digital posted sales of $387.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PagSeguro Digital.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.87. 176,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,249,974. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $61.65. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PagSeguro Digital (PAGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.