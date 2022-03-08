$57.31 Billion in Sales Expected for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) will report $57.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $56.60 billion and the highest is $58.18 billion. AmerisourceBergen reported sales of $49.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full year sales of $237.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $236.19 billion to $237.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $249.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.32 billion to $250.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.67.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total transaction of $1,609,745.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $1,935,148.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,901 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.43. 23,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,953. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.62. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $105.57 and a 12 month high of $148.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

