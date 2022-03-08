58,584 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,021,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 7.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $386.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $413.44 and a 200-day moving average of $416.05. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $350.66 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

