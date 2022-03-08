6,676 Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Gartner by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of IT traded up $12.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $270.31. 24,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.59 and a twelve month high of $368.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.83.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. Gartner’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total value of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,905 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

