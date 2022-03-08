82,682 Shares in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HyreCar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HyreCar by 540.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in HyreCar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HYRE. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of HyreCar stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.41 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HyreCar Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $24.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

