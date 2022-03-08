A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £149.73 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Roger Alexander White purchased 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 483 ($6.33) per share, for a total transaction of £149.73 ($196.19).

Shares of LON BAG remained flat at $GBX 490 ($6.42) during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 59,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,093. The company has a market capitalization of £548.94 million and a P/E ratio of 17.44. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52-week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 507.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 519.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAG. Barclays boosted their price target on A.G. BARR from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 517 ($6.77) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.58) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on A.G. BARR from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A.G. BARR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 566.75 ($7.43).

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

