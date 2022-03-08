A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to 26,860.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19,078.00.
Shares of AMKBY opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81.
About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (Get Rating)
A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.
