Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 83,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 773,312 shares.The stock last traded at $25.60 and had previously closed at $24.70.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 26,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

