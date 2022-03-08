Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $61.53 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $50.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,597,000 after buying an additional 259,180 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,808,000 after buying an additional 571,384 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,733,000 after buying an additional 33,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,102,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,114,000 after buying an additional 42,633 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000,000 after buying an additional 910,813 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

