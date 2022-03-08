Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Short Interest Update

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.8% from the January 31st total of 7,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter acquired 11,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $39,673.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Accuray by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Accuray by 171.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on Accuray in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

ARAY opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.72. Accuray has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $5.93.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

