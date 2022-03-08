ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) Short Interest Update

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the January 31st total of 341,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACEV. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 759,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 294,016 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACE Convergence Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ACEV opened at $10.03 on Tuesday. ACE Convergence Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average of $9.95.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACE Convergence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.