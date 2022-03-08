Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 17,443 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 281,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 16,667 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 361,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 458,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,470,000 after purchasing an additional 116,800 shares in the last quarter.

IMTM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. 181,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,542. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.15. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

