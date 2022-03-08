Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 91,070 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,132,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,070 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 9.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $108,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.40. 47,835,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,222,369. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.44. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.92 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

