Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.84

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.84 and traded as low as $0.59. Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,140,265 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Dawson James reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 31,036 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,188 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 101,294 shares during the period. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

