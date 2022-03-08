AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 67.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of AHCO opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.93. AdaptHealth has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 32,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,360.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $770,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth $8,939,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,542,000 after acquiring an additional 34,062 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 16,223 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in AdaptHealth by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

