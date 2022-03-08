Addenda Capital Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR traded down $7.56 on Tuesday, reaching $255.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,060. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $211.22 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.34. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

