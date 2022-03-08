Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $5,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,025.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ball by 1,071.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLL stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,465,318. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200-day moving average is $92.32.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLL. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday. Northland Securities upped their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

