Addenda Capital Inc. Has $8.20 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.21. 96,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,928,851. The company has a market cap of $221.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.54 and a fifty-two week high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.19.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

