Addenda Capital Inc. Purchases 545 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,771 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $14,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,937 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 545,713 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $216,871,000 after acquiring an additional 104,801 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,536 shares of company stock worth $7,883,601. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $536.42. 36,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,830. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $310.92 and a one year high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.65. The company has a market cap of $237.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

