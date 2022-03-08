Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Addenda Capital Inc. lowered its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 527,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises approximately 0.9% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $20,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth $187,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 13.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,588. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.38. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 57.76%.

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

