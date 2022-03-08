Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $5.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $432.09. The stock had a trading volume of 154,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,295. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.81 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $587.51. The company has a market capitalization of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

