Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Acquired by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.95% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $32,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS opened at $81.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $122.36.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.