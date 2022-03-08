Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Short Interest Up 31.2% in February

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 12,770,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 14,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,801,943.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter valued at $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Affirm by 682.9% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

AFRM stock opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.65.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. Affirm’s revenue was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

