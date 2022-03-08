Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $31.81

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.81 and last traded at $33.56, with a volume of 62034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFRM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $127.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.01 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 74.96% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $3,175,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 18,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total transaction of $1,801,943.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $430,000. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,748,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. 43.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

