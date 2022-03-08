Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 594,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $34,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aflac by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,781,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,666 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 592.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 409,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 350,534 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 164.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 561,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,267,000 after purchasing an additional 349,454 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Aflac by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,202,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,833,000 after buying an additional 344,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after buying an additional 336,753 shares during the period. 65.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $66.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total value of $1,206,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,416 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.38.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

