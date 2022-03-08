Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Short Interest Update

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,380,800 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the January 31st total of 10,935,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 112.7 days.

Air Canada stock opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.33. Air Canada has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $24.82.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ACDVF shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Air Canada provides airline transportation services. It engages in full-service airline, scheduled passenger and cargo services, serving more than two hundred airports on six continents. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S. Transborder, Atlantic, Pacific, and Other. The company was founded on April 11, 1936 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

