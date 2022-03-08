AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 413 ($5.41).

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJB shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.83) to GBX 435 ($5.70) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.85) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.26) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AJ Bell from GBX 420 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($5.24) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

In other news, insider Roger Stott sold 10,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.98), for a total value of £39,592.20 ($51,876.57). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 127 shares of company stock valued at $45,162.

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 288.20 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 337.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a current ratio of 8.22. AJ Bell has a 12 month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.22).

AJ Bell Company Profile (Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.