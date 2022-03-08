Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.45.

NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Akerna has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $31.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Akerna by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Akerna by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

