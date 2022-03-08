Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALRM. FMR LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 418 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $35,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $64.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.70 and a 52-week high of $95.83.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $195.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.52 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALRM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.