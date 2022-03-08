Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Alcoa in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.75.

AA opened at $85.40 on Monday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $27.11 and a twelve month high of $92.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.98.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,109 shares of company stock valued at $20,224,090 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alcoa by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 703.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,186,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540,973 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,198,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1,748.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,437,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,197,142 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

