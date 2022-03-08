Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Short Interest Up 27.1% in February

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,400 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the January 31st total of 248,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $490.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $25.94 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average is $30.02.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

