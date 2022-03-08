Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Shares of Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 78000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$9.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00.

In other news, Director Mark Thomas Brown purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,550,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$808,569.51. In the last three months, insiders bought 520,000 shares of company stock worth $36,550.

Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.

