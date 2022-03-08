Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $234.50

Allianz Technology Trust Plc (LON:ATT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 234.50 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 241.63 ($3.17), with a volume of 218305 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 244 ($3.20).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 294.25. The stock has a market cap of £1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88.

In related news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 153 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.23) per share, with a total value of £494.19 ($647.52). Also, insider Tim Scholefield acquired 2,000 shares of Allianz Technology Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 256 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £5,120 ($6,708.60). Insiders have acquired 2,458 shares of company stock worth $660,297 in the last 90 days.

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

