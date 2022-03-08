AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,368. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.
AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.