AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. The company had a trading volume of 23,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,368. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

