Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Position Increased by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,598,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,098,000 after purchasing an additional 296,024 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,140,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 143,120 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 900,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 233,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 190.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 656,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 430,641 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX opened at $20.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.