Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lifted to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $26.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $20.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. lifted their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,467,089 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $137,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,947 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,640,456 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,066,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,178,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 201,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,311,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,544,000 after buying an additional 242,824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

