Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Alpine Income Property Trust has a payout ratio of 5,400.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.9%.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $217.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINE. Truist Financial began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.21.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

