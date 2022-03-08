Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in provision of real estate mortgage portfolio management and related technology products, as well as asset recovery and customer relationship management services. The Company has three segments: Mortgage Services, Financial Services and Technology Products. Mortgage Services provides valuation, real estate sales, default processing services, property inspection and preservation services, homeowner outreach, closing and title services and knowledge process outsourcing services. Financial Services comprises the Company’s asset recovery management and customer relationship management offerings to the financial services, consumer products, telecommunications and utilities industries. Technology Products is engaged in the design, development and delivery of technology products and services to the mortgage industry. “

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teramo Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 194,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 74,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

