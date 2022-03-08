Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Sycomore Asset Management

Sycomore Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 904 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,009.57, for a total value of $1,480,708.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,753,938. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $2,740.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,102.26 and a 200 day moving average of $3,308.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,707.04 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $23.86. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $137.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 51.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

