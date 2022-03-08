American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEPPL opened at $54.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $46.54 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 32,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 44,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 51,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.