American International Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,654,000 after buying an additional 509,479 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 6.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,006,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,452,000 after purchasing an additional 365,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 19.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,240,000 after purchasing an additional 385,715 shares during the period. ATOMVEST Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.0% during the third quarter. ATOMVEST Ltd now owns 1,892,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Upwork by 80.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 685,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,848,000 after purchasing an additional 305,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total transaction of $40,561.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,326. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

UPWK opened at $19.03 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

