American International Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,855,000 after buying an additional 3,329,558 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,024,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

