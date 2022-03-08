American International Group Inc. Sells 1,506 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.82. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $49.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

